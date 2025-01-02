Constructions sans permissions rampant

Wanaparthy: Illegal constructions are being carried out indiscriminately without proper layout approvals under the very noses of the Town Planning officials, who appear to turn a blind eye. In Pebbair town, unauthor-ised buildings are being erected without DTCP layout permissions. The illegal constructions, allegedly backed by officials and local leaders, are causing significant losses to government revenue. On the NH-44, along the R&B road within Pebbair municipality, the required road width is 150 ft. How-ever, the actual width is much less, with even shop dividers having less than 50 ft. Regulations man-date leaving 100 ft on either side of the road for shops, but these are blatantly ignored.

Similarly, plots in survey numbers 517 and 518, spanning approximately 1.24 acres, have been devel-oped for real estate purposes, allegedly bypassing government regulations. Local discussions suggest that the developments are leading to significant revenue losses. When asked, Pebbair Municipal Commissioner Ganesh Babu stated, “The road from Pebbair to Wana-parthy should be 80 ft wide, and the road from Kurnool to Kothakota should be also be 100 ft wide. Actions will be taken if these norms are violated.”

Hospitals in the municipality lack fire safety measures, yet they are being granted permissions, leaving residents questioning and ridiculing the regulatory process.

It is alleged that municipal Town Planning officers and commissioners are overseeing these violations. While ordinary citizens struggle to get approvals for constructing a house, such irregularities continue unchecked. People are questioning why officials are turning a blind eye to the blatant infractions and how corruption is enabling unauthorised layouts. In commercial zones, ventures with proper layout approvals are essential to ensure both buyer securi-ty and government revenue. However, due to some officials’ greed, the government is losing reve-nue, and citizens face hurdles in achieving their dreams of owning a house. Similar instances have been reported in Pebbair and Kothakota. Complaints lodged with the Town Planning authorities often result in inaction.