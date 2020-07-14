Containment clusters return in Hyderabad's Old City

With the rise in the coronavirus cases, containment clusters returned in the Old City of Hyderabad after a month gap. Several areas in Sultan Shahi, Moghalpura, Lal Darwaza and Shalibanda were declared as containment zones.

According to the South Zonal commissioner, Ashok Samrat, around 20 cluster zones have been set up in the last four days. Earlier, there were containment houses barricaded by the GHMC, but now the areas with the high number of coronavirus cases are being identified and declaring it as a cluster, he said.

Many people are unaware of the coronavirus cases in their areas. Barricading would help the people identify the cluster further ensuring their safety and let them stay inside their homes, the officer said.

Besides putting up the barricades, disinfection works are also being carried out in the areas. The GHMC officials are also raising awareness among the people about the precautionary measures being followed in the clusters. Meanwhile, a resident said that the authorities set up bamboo barricades which are being removed by the people to make way for their vehicles. He said that the officials should install barricades which cannot be removed easily.