- Centre hikes outlay for FAME India EV scheme to Rs 11,500 cr
- Suspense continues over the Congress’ RS candidate in Rajasthan
- Child marriage bid foiled in Ranga Reddy
- Regularly monitoring compliances of intermediaries with new IT rules: MoS IT
- GITAM hosts auto expo at Pramana-2024
- Lucknow under AI-enabled camera surveillance now
- Ravindra Jadeja's father levels serious allegations against daughter-in-law; cricketer calls them 'baseless'
- Delhi HC directs preparation of fund estimate for hybrid hearing equipment in district courts
- Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam held in Hindupur municipality
- Startups returning to India despite hefty tax bill: India's appeal for startups despite tax challenges
Contested MLA Ganesh congratulated newly elected commu members of Mahamkali temple
During the recent New Committee Meeting at Sri Mahankali Temple in Ward-07, Lal Bazar of Secunderabad Cantonment Constituency, Contested MLA Sriganesh congratulated the newly elected committee members.
He assured them that he would ensure the development and bear all the expenses related to the legal proceedings in order to protect the temple property. The MLA also sought the blessings of Goddess Shri Mahankali for their success.
The event was attended by newly elected committee members, senior BJP leaders, and enthusiastic activists
