Contested MLA Ganesh congratulated newly elected commu members of Mahamkali temple

During the recent New Committee Meeting at Sri Mahankali Temple in Ward-07, Lal Bazar of Secunderabad Cantonment Constituency, Contested MLA Sriganesh congratulated the newly elected committee members.

He assured them that he would ensure the development and bear all the expenses related to the legal proceedings in order to protect the temple property. The MLA also sought the blessings of Goddess Shri Mahankali for their success.

The event was attended by newly elected committee members, senior BJP leaders, and enthusiastic activists