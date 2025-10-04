Contract teachers get salaries after five months

Karimnagar: On the initiative of SC, ST and Minority Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar, about 2,102 contract residential teachers(CRTs) who have been working in Ashram High School run under the Tribal Welfare Department receive their pending salaries on the occasion of the Dasara festival on Thursday.

They had not been receiving their salaries for the past five months.

Tribal Welfare Ashram High School Contract Residential Teachers Association president Malothu Someshwar had taken up the matter with Minister Adluri Laxman

Taking the matter seriously, pending salaries worth Rs 9 crore wre released on the occasion of Dussehra. The Finance Department issued a continuation order for this academic year on September 17. According to it, salaries to everyone working under the Bhadrachalam, Ootnur, Eturunagaram, Mannunur ITDA limits were released.

On behalf of Contract Residential Teachers (CRTs) working across the state, the association thanked Laxman Kumar, Minister for Tribal Welfare, and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for the release of salaries, Someshwar said.