Contractor accused of delaying underground drainage works

Patancheru: Mala Yuvasena state secretary Gali Babu Rao alleged here on Wednesday that the contractor carrying out the underground drainage work in Ambedkar Colony in the town, had left the task unfinished leaving the dug up road open for 20 days.

Addressing the media, he said earth and soil spread on both sides of the stretch was causing hardship to residents of the colony, as they were unable to even walk. Rao alleged that the contractor was employing only two persons for the work, thus delaying it. Due to this, the water supply to the colony has been stopped causing severe inconvenience to the residents.

The Mala Yuvasena leader accused the contractor of threatening to stop the work unfinished when the residents questioned him, while expressing anxiety. As the drainage facility was only four years old, the attitude of the contractor was only resulting in wastage of public money, Rao asserted, adding that the GHMC officials should expedite the UGD work at least now. He warned of staging a dharna along with local residents before the GHMC office if the demand to speed up the work was not conceded.