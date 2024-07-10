Live
- PM Excellence Colleges’ to be opened in 55 districts of Madhya Pradesh
- DDCA releases tender invitations for inaugural season of Delhi Premier League
- Gurugram: GMDA approves Rs 2,887 crore budget for development works
- Hardik Pandya might lead India in T20s, KL Rahul might captain ODI team in Rohit Sharma’s absence
- Unionised workers at Samsung declare 'indefinite' strike over pay raise
- Rahul Dravid declines hike in prize money to stay on-par with other coaching staff
- India flags need to resolve abandonment of seafarers issue at IMO meet
- BJP accuses Delhi govt of 'surreptitiously' increasing power tariff
- Health Minister Nadda reviews dengue situation, preparedness
- Trump challenges Biden to another debate and golf match
Contractor locks GP over non-payment of bills
Angryover non-payment of bills a contractor up a Gram Panchayat building under lock and key at Ram Sagar village under Kodimyala mandal on Tuesday.
He locked the gram panchayat and expressed his anger that the money of the gram panchayat, which had been built after spending Rs 20 lakh, was not sanctioned yet. He stated that office be opened only after the bill is sanctioned.
