Contractor locks GP over non-payment of bills

Jagtial: Angryover non-payment of bills a contractor up a Gram Panchayat building under lock and key at Ram Sagar village under Kodimyala mandal on Tuesday.

He locked the gram panchayat and expressed his anger that the money of the gram panchayat, which had been built after spending Rs 20 lakh, was not sanctioned yet. He stated that office be opened only after the bill is sanctioned.

