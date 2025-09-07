Contractor’s death sparks protest in Yellandu town

Kothagudem: Tension gripped Yellandu town on Saturday following the death of a 50-year-old contractor, Gadiparthi Srinivasa Rao, of Motlagudem village in Karepally mandal, triggering protests by his family members and supporters.

Srinivasa Rao was found dead in his car at his agricultural fields early Saturday morning, a day after he allegedly consumed pesticide, reportedly distressed over a financial dispute. Police suspect it to be a case of suicide.

Family members and locals brought his body to the residence of former Yellandu municipal chairman Dammalapati Venkateswara Rao, with whom the deceased reportedly had ongoing financial disputes related to contract works. In a fit of rage, the protestors damaged a car and other property at the ex-chairman’s residence, prompting police intervention.

Srinivasa Rao, who executed several civic contract works in Yellandu, was also the brother-in-law of Venkateswara Rao.

“My brother was cheated of Rs 2 crore by the former municipal chairman,” alleged Gadiparthi Venkateswara Rao, the contractor’s brother, while speaking to media. “During the panchayat, Venkateswara Rao and his brother D Prasada Rao even threatened to kill him,” he added. The deceased’s wife, Rama, has filed a formal complaint with the Karepally police, naming the former municipal chairman in connection with her husband’s death. A case has been registered, and investigation is underway.