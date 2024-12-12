Cooperation of NGOs required for development of State: Seethakka

Mulugu: Minister Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) on Wednesday emphasised that funds allocated by the government alone are insufficient to develop the State in all sectors. She stated that development should also be achieved through various programmes with the cooperation of voluntary organisations.

Speaking at a training session organised at the Collectorate, she highlighted a joint initiative by Qualcomm and Transform Schools to provide quality teaching in English, Mathematics and Science to students of grades 9 and 10. The training was attended by teachers and headmasters who were trained in modern teaching techniques.

The minister, Collector Divakar TS, additional Collector Mahender G., ITDA PO Chitra Mishra, Qualcomm’s principal engineer Sudheer Kumar Sunkara, programme director Shraddha Jha, and programme & quality implementation specialist Neha Rana participated in the book release and launched the training sessions.

Seethakka remarked that teachers in government schools, if equipped with modern knowledge, could help students achieve greater heights. Although government funds are sufficient for development, efforts are being made to achieve further progress with the help of voluntary organisations. She lauded the initiative of training camps for teachers by voluntary organisations to enhance their teaching capabilities for rural students.

Seethakka appreciated the success of similar initiatives in other States by the two organisations and acknowledged the collector efforts in bringing such programmes to Mulugu for the first time. She mentioned that agreements had been signed with 20 organisations to undertake developmental programmes needed by people with their cooperation.

The collector acknowledged the lack of quality education and infrastructure in the past, which hindered students’ progress. However, he appreciated the proactive role of voluntary organisations in providing modern education.

The training sessions, to be conducted over three days, will focus on Mathematics, English, and Science textbooks for schools in Bandarpalli and Madanapalli of Mulugu mandal and Jawahar Nagar village of Venkatapur mandal. Officials from Delhi will conduct these sessions.

The programme was attended by district grandhalaya samstha chairman Banoth Ravi Chander, DEO Panini, leadership & community programme manager Hitesh Deshbhy, technical project officer Mihir Panda, headmasters from 20 schools, and teachers specialising in the three subjects.