Khammam Cops bust gutka racket, seize contraband worth 75 lakh

Khammam: Task Force police busted a gutka racket and seized 150 bags of contraband worth Rs 75 lakh from a warehouse in Prakash Nagar of Khammam town on Wednesday. Police arrested a vehicle driver, K Sudhakar, and trader P Bhaskar.



According to Task Force DSP G Venkata Rao, they got information that one trader of Prakash Nagar has been housing the gutka bags in huge quantities at a warehouse to earn money in an easy and illegal way. The Task Force staff along with Three Town police jointly conducted raids on the warehouse and noticed that one vehicle was transporting the contraband. Upon questioning, the vehicle driver, Sudhakar, revealed everything. Later, the police found huge quantities of gutka in the godown and seized it.

The DSP said Bhaskar wanted to make easy money started peddling gutka. He has been purchasing the contraband from people from neighbouring Maharashtra and used to store it in a warehouse in Khammam. Later, he would transport gutka to Wyra, Sattupally, Madhira, Aswaraopet and Kusumanchi villages and sell it through local shops. The DSP lauded the efforts of Task Force CI Venkata Swamy and others involved in the operation.