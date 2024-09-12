Cops bust rave party, 26 held

Live
Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police busted a rave party in Gachibowli and arrested 26 individuals, including 8 women and 18 men.
The raid was carried out by the Madhapur Special Operation Teams at a guesthouse within the Gachibowli police station limits. The arrested individuals were reportedly government employees, software professionals, and some linked to the film industry. During the raid, police seized marijuana packets, e-cigarettes, and a large quantity of alcohol. Those arrested were handed over to the Gachibowli police for further investigation.
A few software employees were allegedly responsible for organising the rave party. The police are continuing their investigation, exploring connections to prominent individuals and previous party events. A case has been registered, and the police are conducting further enquiries to trace the source of the drugs and determine how often such parties have been organised in the past.