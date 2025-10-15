Cops should strive to curb anti-social activities: SP

SP Kantilal Patil said that district police officers should work sincerely to curb anti-social activities.

SP Kantilal Patil held a monthly crime review meeting at the Komuram Bheem Asifabad District Police Office on Tuesday.

Addressing the police officers, the SP suggested that the criminals should be punished in every case through 'quality of investigation' and justice should be done to the victims. He warned that delay in the investigation of cases will not be tolerated. He said that all police officers should act responsibly.

Officers and staff should be available to the public by constantly patrolling with patrolling and Blue Colts vehicles. He personally inquired about the details of several cases pending in all police stations in the district.

He said that special vigil should be kept on the people registered in the suspect sheet and rowdy sheet. He suggested that special vigil should be established and strict action should be taken against people involved in anti-social activities like marijuana, matka, gambling. He said that special police search teams will be formed to eradicate marijuana cultivation in agricultural lands.

He said that steps should be taken to install CCTV cameras in all important places within the limits of every police station in the district. He said that people should be made aware about the importance of CCTV cameras and suggestions should be made to install them in their residential areas and business complexes.

Asifabad ASP Chittaranjan IPS, Kagaznagar DSP Wahiduddin and CIs, RIs, SIs and staff of the district participated in this meeting.