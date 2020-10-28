Cops working like politicos: BJP

Hanamkonda: It's better off to put on TRS scarves instead of wearing khaki uniform, BJP Telangana State general secretary Gujjula Premender Reddy told Siddipet Commissioner of Police Joel Davis.



He was addressing the party cadre at Hanamkonda Chowrastha on Tuesday. A large number of BJP workers gathered at the protest and raised slogans demanding the suspension of Joel Davis immediately. It may be recalled here that Bandi Sanjay was arrested in Siddipet on Monday.

"The way the Siddipet police treated the BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar was outrageous," he said. "TRS is scared of losing the Dubbaka Assembly by-election to the BJP. As a result, the TRS was resorting to foul play to win the by-poll," Reddy said, demanding the Central Electoral Commission to conduct the Dubbaka by-election by deploying central forces. The State Government was making the mockery of democracy by using the police, he said. Further, he doubted whether the police were working for the TRS or for the protection of the people.

He further asked how right it is for the police to do what they did instead of saying that the right to vote in the world is priceless. "In Huzurnagar by-poll, we have seen the police distributing money to voters in favour of TRS. The police were repeating it again," Reddy alleged. Further, he alleged that some police officials were going overboard to get a pat from KCR, KTR and Harish Rao. It's appalling to see the police working like TRS activists in Dubbaka, he added.

Reddy demanded the government to drop the cases foisted against the BJP cadres during the Dubbaka election campaign.

A scuffle ensued between the police and the BJP workers when the latter tried to burn the effigy of the government. The police arrested some of the BJP leaders and shifted them to the Hanamkonda police station.