Corona cases decline after lockdown: Minister Jagadish

Nagarjuna Sagar: Minister for Energy G Jagadish Reddy said the declining number of corona patients at Kamala Nehru Hospital under Nandikonda Municipality is the evidence that Covid-19 cases were declining after lockdown was imposed in the State.

He informed that 13,471 persons were tested and 2,247 were registered positive in the constituency so far. 11,224 persons were tested negative, 378 were admitted to the hospital with corona, of which 309 were recovered and discharged from the hospital. Only 28 patients were undergoing treatment in hospital, he added. The Minister appealed to the people not to get panic if they were affected with the virus and to take proper medication.

On Wednesday, Minister Jagadish Reddy made a surprise inspection at Kamala Nehru Hospital in Nandikonda. He inspected operation theatre, wards and washrooms.

Later, the Minister conducted a special review meeting on Covid-19 at the hospital, chaired by MLA Nomula Bhagat Kumar. Jagadish said the survey conducted by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was giving good results in keeping Covid in control and in identifying the infected. He praised the role of doctors and medical staff in controlling corona pandemic. Emphasising that the medical profession is one of the noble professions in the world, he said that it was the duty of the doctors to add more feathers to the cap by providing best services to patients.

The Minister clarified that Chief Minister KCR was committed to protect health of people and the TRS government never steps back in the interest of people.

ZPP Vice-Chairman Irigi Paddulu, Thirumalgiri Sagar MPP Angothu Bhagwan Nayak, Municipal Chairman Anusha, Peddavura MPP Chennu Anuradha, TRS leader MC Kotireddy, Single Window Chairman KV Rama Rao, Rythu Samanvaya Samithi coordinator for Nidmanoor mandal Ankati Venkataramana and others accompanied the Minister.