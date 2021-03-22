Top
Corona effect: Telangana govt. likely to end assembly sessions ahead of schedule

Corona effect: Telangana govt. likely to end assembly sessions ahead of schedule
Corona effect: Telangana govt. likely to end assembly sessions ahead of schedule

As coronavirus cases surge, the Telangana government is mulling to wind up the assembly sessions ahead of the schedule.

As coronavirus cases surge, the Telangana government is mulling to wind up the assembly sessions ahead of the schedule. As per the schedule, the assembly sessions would continue till March 26.

It is learned that the assembly sessions are likely to end in a day or two. The government would announce it after holding a Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting today.

Telangana has been witnessing a surge in the coronavirus cases for the last two weeks. The government is also likely to announce its decision on the closure of schools in the assembly session today. It is also planning to wrap up the budget sessions today and hold the discussions over the various taxes and passing the appropriation bill 2021 and conclude the assembly session.

