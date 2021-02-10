Corona update: 157 fresh coronavirus cases, 1 death in Telangana today

Telangana on Tuesday registered 157 fresh coronavirus cases and one death pushing the overall positive cases in the state to 2,95,988 while the death toll rose to 1,613. And the total recovery cases went up to 2,92,578 with the recovery of 163 new cases in a single day. Currently, there are 1,797 active cases out of which 729 are in home or institutional isolation.

Between Monday and Tuesday, around 29,666 tests were conducted including 13,053 on primary contacts and 3,559 on secondary contacts. However, the results of 157 came positive and the reports of 727 are awaited. So far, 81,84,013 tests have been conducted in the state since the pandemic broke out in the city.

The positive cases reported in the state include 27 from GHMC, 10 from Rangareddy, 9 each from Karimnagar and Warangal Urban, 8 each from Sangareddy and Khammam, 7 from Mancherial, 6 each from Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad and Nizamabad, 4 each from Adilabad, Nirmal, Peddapalli, Siddipet and Yadadri Bhongir, 3 each from Jagtial, Suryapet and Warangal Rural, 2 each from Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Mulugu, Rajanna Sircilla and Vikarabad, one each from Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Komarambheem Asifabad, Nagarkurnool and zero cases each from Jangaon, Jogulamba Gadwal, Narayanpet and Wanaparthy.

