Corona update: 228 fresh positive cases, 1 death in Telangana

Telangana registered 228 coronavirus fresh positive cases and one death until 8 pm on Saturday taking the total number of cases to 3,01,161 and the death toll to 1,653. Meanwhile, the total recovery cases in the state reached 2,97,515 with the recovery of 152 persons in a single day. At present, there are 1,993 active cases out of which 795 are in home or institutional isolation.

Between Friday and Saturday, around 50,998 tests were conducted out of which 228 turned positive and the results of 608 samples are pending. So far, 92,00,465 tests have been conducted in the state since the pandemic broke out.

The positive cases reported across the state include 46 from GHMC, 17 from Rangareddy, 15 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 9 each from Warangal Urban, Nizamabad, Nalgonda, Karimnagar and Adilabad, 8 from Sangareddy, 7 each from Jagtial, Khammam, Mahabubnagar, Nirmal and Siddipet, 6 each from Bhadradri Kothagudem and Peddapalli, 5 each from Kamareddy, Mahabubabad, Rajanna Sircilla and Suryapet, 4 each from Vikarabad, Jangaon and Nagarkurnool, 3 from Medak, 2 each from Warangal Rural, Wanaparthy and Mulugu, zero cases from Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Jogulamba Gadwal, Komarambheem Asifabad and Narayanpet.