Corona update: 2,909 fresh positive cases, 6 deaths in Telangana

Telangana registered 2,909 fresh coronavirus positive cases and six deaths until 8 pm on Friday pushing the total count to 3,24,091 and the fatalities to 1,752. Meanwhile, the total number of recovery cases went up to 3,04,548 with the recovery of 584 persons in a single day. At present, there are 17,791 active cases out of which 11,495 are in-home or institutional isolation.

Between Thursday and Friday, around 1,11,726 tests were conducted of which, the results of 2,909 turned positive and the reports of 4,533 are awaited. So far, 1,08,73,665 tests have been conducted in the state.

The positive cases reported across the state include 487 from GHMC, 289 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 225 from Rangareddy, 202 from Nizamabad, 131 from Nirmal, 121 from Jagtial, 117 from Sangareddy, 102 from Kamareddy, 93 from Mahabubnagar, 92 from Karimnagar, 89 from Nalgonda, 86 from Warangal Urban, 77 from Mancherial, 70 from Adilabad, 66 from Khammam, 63 from Rajanna Sircilla, 60 from Vikarabad, 53 from Yadadri Bhongir, 52 from Wanaparthy, 49 from Komarambheem Asifabad, 48 from Suryapet, 44 from Medak, 35 each from Peddapalli and Bhadradri Kothagudem, 33 from Nagarkurnool, 24 from Jangaon, 19 from Warangal Rural, 18 from Mahabubabad, 15 from Narayanpet, 13 from Jayashankar Bhupalpally, 11 from Jogulamba Gadwal and 8 cases from Mulugu.