Corona update: 4,009 fresh positive cases, 14 deaths in Telangana

Telangana recorded 4,009 fresh positive cases and 14 deaths until 8 pm on Sunday taking the total tally to 3,55,433 and the death toll to 1,838. Meanwhile, the recovery cases went up to 3,14,441 with the recovery of 1,878 cases in a single day. At present, there are 39,154 active cases.

With the rise in the number of positive cases, the recovery rate of the state slipped to 88.46 per cent as against the country's recovery rate 86 per cent. And the fatality rate of the state is at 0.51 per cent as against the country's fatality rate to 1.2 per cent.

Between Saturday and Sunday, around 83,089 tests were conducted of which the results of 4,009 turned positive and the reports of 5,104 are awaited. So far, 1,18,20,842 tests have been conducted since the pandemic broke out in the state.

Meanwhile, the positive cases reported across the state include 705 from GHMC, 363 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 336 from Rangareddy, 264 from Sangareddy, 175 from Jagtial, 135 from Karimnagar, 125 from Siddipet, 115 from Kamareddy, 113 from Khammam, 111 from Mancherial, 90 from Nirmal, 80 from Rajanna Sircilla, 72 from Adilabad, 69 from Suryapet, 65 from Vikarabad, 60 from Medak, 49 each from Bhadradri Kothagudem and Warangal Rural, 39 each from Wanaparthy and Peddapalli, 36 from Mahabubabad, 36 from Mahabubabad, 34 each from Jangaon and Narayanpet, 33 from Nagarkurnool, 32 from Jogulamba Gadwal, 26 from Mulugu, 22 from Jayashankar Bhupalpally, 20 cases from Yadadri Bhongir.

Meanwhile, the positive cases reported across the state include 705 from GHMC, 363 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 336 from Rangareddy, 264 from Sangareddy, 175 from Jagtial, 135 from Karimnagar, 125 from Siddipet, 115 from Kamareddy, 113 from Khammam, 111 from Mancherial, 90 from Nirmal, 80 from Rajanna Sircilla, 72 from Adilabad, 69 from Suryapet, 65 from Vikarabad, 60 from Medak, 49 each from Bhadradri Kothagudem and Warangal Rural, 39 each from Wanaparthy and Peddapalli, 36 from Mahabubabad, 36 from Mahabubabad, 34 each from Jangaon and Narayanpet, 33 from Nagarkurnool, 32 from Jogulamba Gadwal, 26 from Mulugu, 22 from Jayashankar Bhupalpally, 20 cases from Yadadri Bhongir.