Corona update: 7,994 fresh positive cases, 58 deaths in Telangana

Around 7,994 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 58 deaths were registered until 8 pm on Wednesday taking the total number of cases to 4,27,960 and the fatality count to 2,208. Meanwhile, the recovery cases went up to 3,49,692 with the recovery of 4,009 cases in a single day. At present, there are 76,060 active cases.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday, around 80,181 tests were conducted of which 7,994 came positive and the results of 4,725 are pending. So far, 1,28,28,763 tests have been conducted in the state since the pandemic broke out.

The positive cases registered across the state include 1,630 from GHMC, 615 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 558 from Rangareddy, 337 from Sangareddy, 301 from Nizamabad, 269 from Siddipet, 264 from Suryapet, 263 from Mahabubnagar, 238 from Jagtial, 213 from Khammam, 206 from Nagarkurnool, 201 from Mancherial, 197 from Karimnagar, 174 each from Kamareddy and Wanaparthy, 164 from Yadadri Bhongir, 163 from Warangal Rural, 162 from Warangal, 152 from Nirmal, 144 from Rajanna Sircilla, 133 from Adilabad, 131 from Bhadradri Kothagudem, 117 from Medak, 112 from Peddapalli, 83 from Komarambheem Asifabad, 78 from Mahabubabad, 67 from Jangaon, 62 from Jogulamba Gadwal, 52 from Jayashankar Bhupalpally, 47 from Mulugu.