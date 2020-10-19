Corona update: 948 new cases, 4 deaths in Telangana

Telangana on Sunday registered 948 new coronavirus positive cases and four new deaths taking the total death toll to 1,275 while the overall tally coronavirus tally reached 2,23,059. Meanwhile, 1,896 persons have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours pushing the recovery count to 2,00,686.

Around 26,027 tests were conducted between Saturday and Sunday out of which, the reports of 948 came positive and the results of 1,050 are awaited. Currently, the active cases in the state are 21,098 out of which 17,432 are in home/institutional isolation.

The positive reported from Telangana includes 212 from GHMC, 98 from Rangareddy, 65 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 63 from Karimanagar, 56 from Bhadradri Kothagudem, 54 from Siddipet, 46 from Warangal Urban, 42 from Sangareddy, 35 from Nalgonda, 29 from Nizamabad, 28 from Suryapet, 25 from Khammam, 22 from Jagtial, 15 from Mahabubabad, 14 each from Mulugu and Peddapalli, 11 each from Jangaon, Wanaparthy, Warangal Rural, Mahabubnagar, 10 from Yadadri Bhongir, 9 each from Adilabad, Jogulambad Gadwal, Rajanna Sircilla, 7 from Jayashankar Bhupalpally, 6 from Medak, 5 from Nirmal, 4 from Kamareddy, 2 from Narayanpet.