Coronavirus case count in Telangana nears 500 again

Telangana has been witnessing a constant surge in the coronavirus cases with the state registering 493 cases in a single day taking the overall number of cases to 3,04,791. The total recovery cases in the state went up to 2,99,427 with the recovery of 157 cases in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the death toll went up to 1,680 with four persons dying of the virus in a day.

At present, there are 3,684 active cases out of which 1,616 are in home or institutional isolation.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday, around 56,464 tests were conducted of which, the results of 493 turned positive and the reports of 893 are awaited. So far, 98,45,577 tests have been conducted in the state since the pandemic broke out.

The positive cases reported in the state include 138 from GHMC, 42 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 35 from Rangareddy, 24 each from Sangareddy, Nizamabad, 19 from Mahabubnagar, 18 each from Nalgonda and Karimnagar, 16 from Nirmal, 14 from Mancherial, 12 each from Jagtial and Warangal Urban, 10 from Khammam, 9 from Adilabad, 8 each from Suryapet and Vikarbad, 7 each from Yadadri Bhongir, Jangaon, Kamareddy and Medak, 6 each from Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Nagarkurnool, Peddapalli, Rajanna Sircilla, Siddipet, Wanaparthy and Warangal Rural, 3 each from Komarambheem Asifabad and Mulugu, 2 each from Jogulamba Gadwal and Narayanpet.