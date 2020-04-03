Coronavirus in Nagarkurnool: Another Delhi returnee tests positive

Another Delhi returnee has been tested positive for coronavirus on Friday taking the total count to two in Nagarkurnool.

Both the patients have returned to Nagarkurnool after attending Tablighi Jamaat at Markaz in the Nizamuddin area of Delhi. The 32-year-old man who has been tested positive today has been shifted to Fever Hospital in Hyderabad, said collector Sridhar.

The district collector directed the civic workers to sanitize the colony of the coronavirus patient and also intensify the lockdown rules. Further, the collector asked officials to trace the people who moved closely with the coronavirus patient.

On the other hand, 29 coronavirus positive cases reported in Telangana including 23 from Warangal, four from Karimnagar and two from Kamareddy.