Coronavirus in Telangana: TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy demanded the government to provide compensation for COVID-19 victims in Telangana.

In the 'Speak up Telangana', an online social media campaign launched by the Congress party at 10 am today, the leaders invited all the students, unemployed youth, teachers, scholars and businessmen to join the campaign to support small traders, workers and illiterate during the crisis. The party also asked the public to promote the campaign on all the social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Whatsapp, telegram and YouTube.

They said that the people should be aware of their demands which in turn put up pressure on the government.

Speaking after the campaign launch, Uttam listed out the demands -- to include COVID-19 treatment in Aarogyasri, decrease treatment charges in private hospitals, 50 per cent of beds should be under government control, the betterment of oxygen and ventilator facilities in hospitals, Rs 10 lakh compensation to the families of people who succumbed to COVID-19, Rs 50 lakh compensation to the doctors, police and sanitation workers who died of the virus.

The online campaign is being conducted between 10 am and 5 pm today.