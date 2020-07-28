Coronavirus infected constables' quarantines at hills amid unavailability of wards in Mahabubabad

In an inhumane incident in Mahabubabad district, two police belonging to special branch have been isolated at the hills on the outskirts of the city after testing Coronavirus positive due to the unavailability of the isolation wards in the district. The duo was infected with virus despite not have symptoms, the doctors have ordered them to be home isolation as there are no wards in hospitals.

In this backdrop, the two police personnel have been staying at a hill to save themselves as one of them was denied entry into his rented house citing the marriage function in owners family and the other has not gone to his house due to the small kids residing in his house.

Speaking to the media the duo alleged that the officials have not been helping them in this situation and requested the higher authorities to provide some groceries and cooking equipment so that they could cook at where they are staying till they are recovered. On the other hand, as many as 50 police personnel have been reportedly tested positive for Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Telangana reported 1610 new COVID -19 cases and nine deaths in the last 24 hours. As a result, total cases rose to 57,142 and deceased count to 480 so far. In view of directions from the High Court, the health department released a comprehensive and detailed COVID bulletin, with 59 pages, for the first time. The bulletin had additional information on vacant beds in private hospitals and containment zones.



