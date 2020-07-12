Coronavirus patient waiting for bed dies in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 41-year-old woman who tested positive for coronavirus died while waiting for a bed to get admitted into a hospital. It was learned that the woman was kept waiting for long for a bed at Koti ENT and Osmania General Hospital.

The woman was the wife of a home guard who tried hard to get a bed for his wife. According to the home guard, he was tested positive for coronavirus and later his wife tested positive. On July 4, the woman was taken to Charminar hospital where she gave her samples for testing. The next day, the health condition of the woman deteriorated and was taken to Koti ENT where the hospital authorities said that the beds were unavailable.

The woman was later sent to Osmania General Hospital where she finally got a bed. "The Osmania staff took her samples again due to a delay in results from the Charminar hospital. The results were arrived on July 7 and turned positive," the home guard said.

The Osmania hospital staff made the woman wear a PPE kit and said that she was being shifted to Gandhi Hospital in an oxygen ambulance. "We waited for seven hours but no ambulance was showed up and the woman passed away on the same evening," he said.