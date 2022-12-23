Correct mistakes in physical tests for cops selection: Bandi

Karimnagar: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar wrote an open letter to the CM KCR requesting to immediately carry out correctional measures to set right mistakes in the ongoing physical tests for SI/constable posts and do justice to lakhs of candidates.

A large number of complaints have been received from the candidates that the physical fitness tests being conducted were different from what was mentioned in the notification. Nearly 2 lakh male and female candidates could not qualify due to the authorities acting differently from what was stated in the notification in the long jump and shot put examinations, he alleged.

Complaints were also coming that there have been irregularities in the selection of eligible candidates. It was unfortunate that the Telangana government's recruitment process for police posts has been creating controversies from the very beginning, Sanjay Kumar complained.

It was sad that the government does not care about the cut-off marks in the preliminary examinations even though the candidates have raised serious objections. It was unfair to disqualify the candidates by putting new rules in the latest physical fitness tests as opposed to the notification.

Long jump distance was 3.8 meters in many states of the country. In our state, due to fixing it as 4 meters, injustice has been done to the candidates on a large scale. In the case of long jump and shot put, the old system should be implemented.