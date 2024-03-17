Corrupt will not be spared, asserts Modi

Nagarkurnool: Hours before the EC announced the poll schedule, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an indirect reference to the money laundering case in which BRS MLC K Kavitha has been arrested by ED said, “Today, I am promising the people of Telangana that no corrupt person will be able to escape. I need Telangana’s blessings in the fight against corruption.”

Modi, who addressed a BJP rally at Nagarkurnool, said the BRS went outside the state (Telangana) and entered into a partnership with other hardcore corrupt parties. “That truth is also coming out daily,” he said.

Calling both Congress and BRS as corrupt parties, he said after the recent assembly elections the situation of the people in Telangana was like falling from the frying pan into the fire. He said both BRS and Congress were partners in corruption.

The Congress did the 2G scam, while the BRS resorted to corruption in irrigation. Both the Congress and BRS support the land mafia, he alleged.

Modi said even before the formal announcement of the poll schedule people of the country, including Telangana have “announced the result that NDA would cross 400 seats this time”.

In the last seven decades, Congress gave nothing to the country except for “lies and loot” and the party can never ensure development of Telangana, Modi said.

He said the state’s development has been a priority for him but BRS and Congress shattered every dream of development of Telangana. He urged them to elect BJP MPs in all constituencies in the state so that the “voice of Telangana people” could reach him directly in Delhi to help him serve the people better.

Referring to the Congress slogan of ‘garibi hatao’ he said for decades there has been no change in the lives of the poor.

Congress used SCs, STs and OBCs as vote banks but the situation had not changed, he said. The real change happened when the country gave Modi full majority, he said.

He highlighted several pro-poor measures of his government, including toilets, pucca houses for poor, free vaccination and bank accounts for poor etc., and said that 25 crore people emerged out of poverty in the country in the last 10 years and a similar change has to be brought in Telangana.

Citing examples of abrogation of Article 370, construction of Ram temple and making the country the fastest growing economy, he said that it was a reflection of Modi’s guarantee.

Modi raked up the recent row over a photo in which Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka was seen sitting on a small seat, while CM Revanth Reddy and other ministers were seen seated on bigger seats at a temple. He said that the people of Telangana had seen how the Deputy Chief Minister, who is from an SC community, was insulted.

Referring to former Chief Minister and BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao’s comments in the past that the country needs a new Constitution, he said it does not amount to insulting Babasaheb Ambedkar, he asked.