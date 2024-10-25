  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Cotton Farmers in Adilabad Withdraw Protest After Price Agreement

Cotton Farmers in Adilabad Withdraw Protest After Price Agreement
x
Highlights

Cotton farmers in Adilabad, who were protesting for better crop prices, have called off their agitation following a resolution facilitated by local leaders and authorities.

Adilabad : Cotton farmers in Adilabad, who were protesting for better crop prices, have called off their agitation following a resolution facilitated by local leaders and authorities. Adilabad MLA Payal Shankar played a pivotal role in the negotiations, discussing farmers' concerns with the district collector.

In response to the farmers’ demands, traders have agreed to purchase cotton at a price of Rs. 6,696 per quintal. Notably, the decision was made to proceed with the purchase regardless of moisture content, addressing a significant concern for the farmers amid fluctuating weather conditions.

The agreement has provided relief to local farmers, ensuring stable prices and a streamlined purchasing process.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick