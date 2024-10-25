Cotton Farmers in Adilabad Withdraw Protest After Price Agreement

Live
Just In
Highlights
Cotton farmers in Adilabad, who were protesting for better crop prices, have called off their agitation following a resolution facilitated by local leaders and authorities.
Adilabad : Cotton farmers in Adilabad, who were protesting for better crop prices, have called off their agitation following a resolution facilitated by local leaders and authorities. Adilabad MLA Payal Shankar played a pivotal role in the negotiations, discussing farmers' concerns with the district collector.
In response to the farmers’ demands, traders have agreed to purchase cotton at a price of Rs. 6,696 per quintal. Notably, the decision was made to proceed with the purchase regardless of moisture content, addressing a significant concern for the farmers amid fluctuating weather conditions.
The agreement has provided relief to local farmers, ensuring stable prices and a streamlined purchasing process.
