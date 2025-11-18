Cotton procurement resumes after DC’s intervention

Cotton procurement resumed smoothly in Gadwal on Monday after District Collector BM Santosh intervened to resolve disruptions caused by a statewide protest by ginning-mill owners.

The mills had temporarily halted purchases over various demands, leaving farmers — many of whom had already booked slots and brought their produce — anxious.

The Collector, along with MLA Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy, visited the procurement centre at Balaji Ginning Mill. After speaking with senior procurement (CCI) and agriculture officials over phone, the Collector ensured that farmers faced no inconvenience and that buying operations restarted immediately.

Farmers had expressed concern that the quantity accepted per acre had dropped from 12 quintals to 7 quintals, and requested relaxation of moisture-content rules.

The issue has already been brought to the notice of the Agriculture Minister, officials said.

MLA Krishnamohan Reddy stated that farmers had already suffered losses due to unseasonal rains and assured that government directions to restore full procurement norms were expected soon.

DSP Mogilayya, CCI representative Rahul, and marketing officials accompanied the inspection.