Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy terms KCR real hero in country

Hyderabad: Showering praise over Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for extending the lockdown, Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy on Sunday called him the 'real hero' in the country for taking steps to control spread of coronavirus.

The Council chairman welcomed the Chief Minister's decision to extend the lockdown in the State till April 30. The Chief Minister took the decision keeping in view the safety of the people rather than the financial losses, Gutha said.

The Council Chairman said that KCR has been taking his decisions keeping in mind the poor and migrant labourers. The measures being taken up by the State government for containing the spread of virus were best in the country.

He hailed the decision of KCR to procure foodgrain from farmers by setting up a procurement centre in every village, which he said, was best and historical decision by the government.

The Chairman said that Nalgonda district has highest production of sweet lime and lime. Asking the sweet lime and lime growers not to get worried during the lockdown period, Sukhender Reddy said, that the Nalgonda district administration would borne the expenditure of transporting stock to different Rythu Bazars and in the State and also to the other States.

He thanked the Chief Minister for taking this decision. He urged people to follow the lockdown, stay at home and follow social distancing.