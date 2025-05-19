Country needs ‘One Nation-One Election’ for national interest: UM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Hyderabad: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated that it is high time for the nation to consider the concept of ‘one nation, one election.’

He emphasised that the frequent elections lead to policy paralysis, adversely affecting development and wasting national resources.

Speaking virtually at a ‘One Nation, One Election’ seminar organised by the Telangana BJP, attended by professionals on Sunday, he noted that over Rs four lakh crore is spent on conducting Lok Sabha and State Assembly elections, with the costs continuing to rise.

He highlighted that the country has experienced multiple elections for both assemblies and the Lok Sabha within intervals of about four months. Once an election is announced, he explained, the entire political leadership, along with the administrative machinery—including doctors—become involved. The extended engagement of those in governance in the election process negatively impacts decision-making and policy formulation, hindering progress toward the ‘Vikasit Bharat’ agenda to transform India into a developed nation.

Chouhan pointed out the benefits of having simultaneous elections, highlighting that it could save resources and ensure uninterrupted development for society and the nation. He mentioned that when the model code of conduct comes into effect, all government activities come to a standstill. Conducting simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies, as was done in the past, would allow the entire governance system to focus on development and addressing the issues faced by the people. He urged tough decisions and amendments to the Constitution to implement the ‘one nation, one election’ process, calling on professionals from various fields to consider this idea and convey its importance to the public.

“The BJP, as a political party, would benefit from multiple elections. However, the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP is ‘Nation First’ and ‘Party Next,’ prioritising national interests above party interests,” he affirmed.

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy remarked, “We have completed 76 years of independence and are still adopting the policies of the British.” He noted that when PM Modi emphasised the need for laws to align with contemporary political and economic conditions for the nation’s benefit, some changes had been made. Unfortunately, he expressed concern about attempts to obstruct these changes. Kishan Reddy stressed the importance of intellectuals, analysts, and professionals applying pressure on political parties to realise ‘one nation, one election.’

He recalled that it was the persistence under Modi’s leadership that led to several significant reforms, including the GST, abrogation of Article 370, and the Triple Talaq legislation.

Other participants included party national general secretary Sunil Bansal, One Nation - One Election National Coordinator Anil K Antony, and One Nation - One Election State Coordinator N Ramchander Rao. Earlier, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other leaders paid tribute to the armed forces for successfully carrying out Operation Sindoor.