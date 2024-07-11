Live
- Bharateeyudu 2: Kamal Haasan's Epic Sequel Faces Last-Minute Legal Challenge
- 'Kalki 2898 AD' Smashes Box Office with Rs. 529.45 Crore in India
- World Population Day: Understanding Its Significance and Celebrations
- Chandrababu inspects Polavaram left canal, vows to complete irrigation project
- Janga takes charge of TSCOGF
- Toll plazas fleece motorist without providing facilities
- Juhi Parmar shares how even now people stop her on the streets and address her as Kumkum
- Hello Baby wins Puraskar Nandi Award
- Foolproof guide on staying healthy this monsoon
- Advantages of personalised education guidance
Just In
Couple allegedly killed by a youth in Narsampet of Warangal
Highlights
In a horrifying incident in Chintalthanda of Chennaraopet mandal in Warangal district, a man allegedly murdered the parents of the girl he loved.
In a horrifying incident in Chintalthanda of Chennaraopet mandal in Warangal district, a man allegedly murdered the parents of the girl he loved. Banothu Siva and Suguna, a couple from the village, were attacked by Bunny on Thursday morning and attacked the young woman and her brother.
The attack resulted in the tragic death of Banothu Shiva and Suguna, while Deepika and her brother sustained serious injuries. The local police were informed about the incident and promptly arrived on the scene to investigate. A case was registered and the accused, Bunny Talwar, was arrested.
The entire village was left in shock and disbelief at the senseless and brutal act.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS