Couple allegedly killed by a youth in Narsampet of Warangal

In a horrifying incident in Chintalthanda of Chennaraopet mandal in Warangal district, a man allegedly murdered the parents of the girl he loved. Banothu Siva and Suguna, a couple from the village, were attacked by Bunny on Thursday morning and attacked the young woman and her brother.

The attack resulted in the tragic death of Banothu Shiva and Suguna, while Deepika and her brother sustained serious injuries. The local police were informed about the incident and promptly arrived on the scene to investigate. A case was registered and the accused, Bunny Talwar, was arrested.



The entire village was left in shock and disbelief at the senseless and brutal act.

