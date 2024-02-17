Couple dies by suicide over alleged financial problems in Keesara

In a tragic incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Keesara police station in the district where a couple took their own lives due to financial distress.

The couple, identified as Suresh Kumar and his wife from Keesara village, were unable to pay their credit card bill, leading to extreme distress. The couple, who have a son and a daughter, had recently been struggling under the weight of mounting debts.

In their distress, they sent their children to a relative's house and tragically ended their lives by consuming insecticide on Saturday. Upon receiving the information, the police responded promptly, reaching the scene to conduct an investigation. A case was registered, and further inquiries were conducted into this heartbreaking incident.