Couple found dead in Hyderabad's Mailardevpally

A middle-aged couple were found dead at their residence in Brindavan Colony under Mailardevpally police station limits on Wednesday. They are learned to have consumed food laced with poison to end their lives.

The victims were identified as Ramesh Joshi (52), a businessman and Raj Kanya Joshi (50). The reason for the suicide is yet to be ascertained.

Neighbours alerted the police who rushed to the place and took up the investigation. The bodies were shifted to the hospital for autopsy.

One injured in fire due to gas leakage in Chandanagar

A woman sustained injuries after a fire broke out due to the gas leakage here at Chandanagar police station limits on Wednesday. The fire officials were alerted who doused the fire and the woman was sent to a hospital. A case has been registered.