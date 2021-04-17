Covid-19: 4,446 New Positive Cases List In Telangana In Last 24 Hours

The coronavirus is setting new records in the state of Telangana with listing 4,446 positive cases in the last 24 hours. The Medical Bulletin released a Health Bulletin on Saturday morning. Yesterday alone, 12 people died of coronary heart disease and 1,414 recovered. Officials say this is the first time that such a large number of cases have been registered in Telangana since the release of the coronavirus. With the latest cases, the number of corona cases in the state has reached 3.46 lakh. 1,809 people died. 3.11 lakh people recovered and were discharged. While there are currently 33,514 active cases in Telangana and 22,118 are in home isolation. The highest number of freshly registered cases is 598 in GHMC, 326 in Rangareddy district and 314 in Nizamabad district. It is important to understand how dangerous the second wave is and to warn people to take appropriate precautions.

Due to the large number of corona cases being reported in the state and the possibility of further increase, the government has decided to convert the Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad back into a full-fledged Covid Hospital. Ordered to discontinue outpatient, inpatient services and surgeries from Saturday. Ordinary patients who are already being treated in various departments of the hospital are being discharged. Those injured in road accidents and other incidents are being referred to other hospitals for treatment in the emergency department.

It is learned that from March to December last year, Gandhi Hospital functioned as a full-fledged Covid-19 Center. Corona cases are declining, at the request of medical students, General OP, inpatient services have also been launched since January. Out of a total of 1,890 beds, 300 beds were allocated to the Covid section and the rest were serviced. However, with the increase in corona cases for a few days, Covid beds have also been increasing in Gandhi. Recently re-declared as a full-fledged Covid Center. It has become a matter of concern that 152 health and corona patients were admitted to Gandhi Hospital in a single day. Gandhi has 400 ventilators and 1,250 oxygen beds available. Hospital officials have prepared the sector to set up an additional 300 beds in the OP department and library buildings if the number of patients increases further.

At present, Gandhi treats 462 Covid and 923 non-Covid patients. Up to 75 per cent of those treated with common problems in the non-Kovid category. They began discharging them as early as Friday evening. However, patients and their relatives are confused by the sudden discharge and discharge from the hospital. Patients from other areas were concerned at the time not knowing where to go. Some go to private hospitals in unavoidable circumstances even if they cannot afford it.

The building was already vacated when the old Osmania building fell into disrepair. The hospital currently has a combined 948 beds in the OP and Kulikuthubsha building. Already 630 people are being treated as inpatients. Doctors are now struggling to figure out where to adjust a large number of referrals from Gandhi. Osmania already receives an average of 1,800 to 2,000 OP patients a day. This number will increase further with the closure of Gandhi. There seems to be concern about how to treat OP and inpatients in these situations. On the other hand, the situation is similar in ESI and King Koti hospitals.

In addition to the existing Covid hospitals, 8 new beds have been provided at Nampally Area Hospital, 6 beds at Hayatnagar CHC, 10 beds at Jangammet and Sitaphalmandi and 5 additional beds at UCHC, Srirannagar.

"As the number of corona patients increases, Gandhi is being converted into a Covid hospital to save lives. Gandhi has ventilators, oxygen beds, other medical facilities, infrastructure, specialist doctors and staff available. Only Covid services are available here from Saturday. We are currently treating 462 serious Covid patients", says Rajarao, Gandhi Superintendent.