COVID-19 second wave ended in Telangana: Health director

COVID-19 second wave ended in Telangana and the government is on alert to tackle against seasonal diseases, said State public health director Dr G Srinivas Rao. He said that they have taken measures to prevent spreading of mosquito larva. However, the citizens should be on alert, he added.



Speaking to the media, Dr G Srinivas Rao said that dengue cases are on rise in Hyderabad, Khammam and Kothagudem. " So far, 1,200 cases of dengue have been reported in across the state of which 13 districts registered malaria and dengue cases. The government diagnostics centre are working in 20 districts in the state," Rao said.

Referring to COVID-19, Dr G Srinivas Rao said that second wave has been ended in Telangana. He asked the people to undergo tests immediately if fever comes. "People should rush to the doctor if symptoms like Fever, dizziness, diarrheas persists," Srinivas Rao said.