Covid-19: The Positive Cases In Vemulawada District Villages Are Slightly Dropped

The number of corona cases has increased regardless of rural and town areas. But now the number of corona cases has dropped somewhat, say villagers. Corona cases have increased in most villages in the Vemulawada zone in recent times. With this, they were confined to their homes, especially in the villages. This led to a slight decline in the number of positive cases.Vemulawada



Corona vaccine was given to the people by a special camp in Fazulnagar, Nukalamarri and other villages in the zone. In addition, the highest number of cases were reported in Mallaram and Jayavaram villages in the zone and self-lockdown was imposed in those two villages. It is learned that the corona prevention measures taken by them in such rural areas made the positive cases currently report less.

Frequent deaths in Vemulawada make it extremely dangerous. People in the Vemulawada area are suffering from sudden difficulty in breathing without any symptoms, lowering of oxygen levels and death in just four days. Incidents of more than twenty corona bites on weekdays are causing concern.

Nagraj, who was treated at home with a slight fever, cold and cough, underwent corona tests at home and was treated at a local hospital. He breathed his last in a couple of days itself. Nagraj's relatives say that he died on the 25th of this month while receiving treatment.

Well, in another instance, Rajanna, who was selling coconuts and flowers in front of the temple, was attacked by a corona. He was treated for three days at a local hospital. Oxygen levels were reduced and then he was taken to Karimnagar hospital. His relatives and friends say he died on the 25th of this month while receiving treatment.

Damodar, the priest got tested positive a week ago. Their close relative is working in the medical department. Thus he gave him the medicines and told him to use them. But he was having difficulty in breathing and his oxygen levels were down to 80. A temple official explained that he died on the morning of the 26th of this month.