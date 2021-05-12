Covid patients from AP denied entry into Telangana

Kodad (Suryapet): On second day also, TS police inspection has been continuing at the check post at Ramapuram crossroad of Kodad mandal on TS-AP border on Tuesday.

The TS police allowed ambulances ferrying Covid patients into the State after the hospital concerned confirms that bed and treatment to that Covid patient through mobile message. On the other hand, corona patients, who like to take treatment in hospitals in Hyderabad and do not have confirmation of either mobile messages or Email letters from hospitals, were sent back from the borders as TS police were not allowing them to enter into the State.

Family members of Covid patients of Andhra Pradesh with confirmation letters from hospital managements of Hyderabad expressed concern over the TS police objections, over waiting for hours together and delay in allowing them to enter the State in the name of land phone confirmations by the respective hospital staff.