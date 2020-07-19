Covid rapid testing kit crunch hits Ranga Reddy district

• People and victims say that there is no proper response from the health department.

Ranga Reddy: The Telangana government has recently begun to conduct rapid antibody tests throughout 20 centres in Ranga Reddy district. However, those rapid antibody test kits are now fallen short in few hospitals of RR. Few constituencies in RR have been facing a indigenous rise of Covid poistive cases recently. Rapid antibody testing centres in Shadnagar,Keshampet and Kothur have been facing shortage of testing kits. Shadnagar has alone registered 165 positive cases up to date and 7 were deceased.



People and victims say that there is no proper response from the health department and also are not assisting the victims who are home isolated. There are number of people who are waiting to get tested but, there is no proper response from health department and is negligent towards conducting tests due to shortage of testing kits.

Ranga Reddy district recorded a total number of cases of 3,902 on Friday. About 230 highest cases recorded on a single day on July 17. 2,274 corona cases were recorded in 17 days in July month,2,284 are home isolated and 42 are deceased till date in RR district.