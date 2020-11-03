Covid recovery rate improves to 92% in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Covid-19 recovery rate in Telangana crossed 92 per cent on Monday as 1,456 more patients recovered from the virus.

The Health department officials said the fresh recoveries pushed the cumulative recovery rate to 92.12 per cent, against the national average of 91.6 per cent. The State saw more recoveries than the new cases during the last 24 hours due to the weekend slump in testing. The authorities tested only 25,643 samples, of which 922 were found positive. This has taken the cumulative number of positive cases to 2,40,970.

Seven more people succumbed to the virus during the last 24 hours ending at 8 pm on. Sunday. The death toll jumped to 1,348. The fatality rate stands at 0.55 per cent, against the national average of 1.5 per cent. According to officials, 44.96 per cent of the deaths were due to Covid, while 55.04 per cent of deceased had comorbidities.

The State now has 17,630 active cases, of which 14,717 are in home or institutional isolation. The maximum number of new cases (256) were recorded in the Greater Hyderabad areas. Its neighbouring districts Ranga Reddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri saw 56 and 40 new cases respectively. Sangareddy reported 44 cases, Karimnagar 42, Bhadradri Kothagudem 37 and Warangal Urban 37.

According to a media bulletin by the director of public health, the number of tests conducted so far rose to 43,49,309. Samples tested per million population also climbed to 1,16,854. The tests are being conducted in 18 laboratories (conducting RT-PCR/CBNAAT/TRUENAT tests) and 1,076 Rapid Antigen testing centres run by the government and 47 private laboratories.

Of the total 2,40,970 positive cases so far, 70 per cent (168,679) were asymptomatic and 30 per cent (72,291) symptomatic.

The data shows that 63.9 per cent of those tested positive so far were aged between 21-50 years. As many as 22.91 per cent were aged above 51 years. The positive cases include 13.18 per cent who were below 20 years.

The bed status in 61 government-run hospitals treating Covid patients shows that 7,295 out of 8,561 beds are vacant. In 227 private hospitals, 7,076 out of 8,723 beds are vacant.