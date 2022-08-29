COWE, HHCA to nurture rural talent

Warangal: Hyderabad-based Confederation of Women Entrepreneurs of India (COWE), and Hands in Hospitality Chef's Association (HHCA) jointly organsied a cookery contest here on Monday.

Inaugurating the contest, Mayor Gundu Sudharani said that the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) will extend its support to talented rural women with entrepreneurial aspirations and nurture them. She said that the State government had launched Women Entrepreneurship Hub (WE- Hub), India's first State-led incubator exclusively for women entrepreneurs, and working for the empowerment of women.

"In Warangal, the authorities identified 27,000 women and extended financial support to them besides setting up vending zones. The GWMC also started a unit with the name of Cheli to manufacture sanitary napkins. This apart, the GWMC provided training to women groups in manufacturing paper and jute bags. All these initiatives are giving fruitful results, Sudharani said.

COWE director Sandhya Reddy said that they have a target to nurture 150 women entrepreneurs. Later, the Mayor gave away prizes to the winners of the cookery contest. COWE founder member Suman Reddy, Telangana president Jyotsna, vice president Chetan Jain, chefs Raju, Srinivas and Yadagiri were among others present.