Live
- Global open source community must for building safe, responsible AI: Industry
- 2023 ODI WC generated economic impact of $1.39 bn: ICC
- Six UN relief workers killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza
- Bumrah has been uniquely crafted by God, says Akash
- Win over England: Lankans make big gains in rankings
- Duleep Trophy: Focus on Rinku
- MP: Wall of Datia's fort collapses; 3 bodies recovered, 2 rescued
- Cocaine purchase at Olympics: Australian player suspended
- Colombia shock champ Argentina
- Paris Olympics bronze-medalists enter semis: Raj’s trick helps India thrash Malaysia 8-1
Just In
CP inspects Ganesh immersion points
Commissioner of Police Abhishek Mohanty on Wednesday inspected Ganesh immersion points and the routes where the procession of Ganesh idols will be taken out on the immersion day.
Karimnagar: Commissioner of Police Abhishek Mohanty on Wednesday inspected Ganesh immersion points and the routes where the procession of Ganesh idols will be taken out on the immersion day.
He along with ACPs and other police officers of the respective divisions visited Chintakunta Canal and Kothapalli tank in city. He visited the routes from Geethabhavan Chowrastha, Ramnagar, Padmanagar to Chintakunta, Court, SRR College, Raykurti to Kothapalli pond.
As part of this, Ganesh Mandapams were visited in many areas. Hindupur Colony Vinayaka Mandapam, Gandhi Road, Rajiv Chowk, Tower Circle, Old Shiva Temple, Number One Vinayaka Mandapam, Kaman Chowrastha visited many places. He instructed about the activities and duties to be taken on the immersion day. He discussed with the ACPs of the respective divisions about the arrangements to be made at the immersion points in collaboration with other departments and made many suggestions to them.