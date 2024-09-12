CP inspects Ganesh immersion points

Karimnagar: Commissioner of Police Abhishek Mohanty on Wednesday inspected Ganesh immersion points and the routes where the procession of Ganesh idols will be taken out on the immersion day.

He along with ACPs and other police officers of the respective divisions visited Chintakunta Canal and Kothapalli tank in city. He visited the routes from Geethabhavan Chowrastha, Ramnagar, Padmanagar to Chintakunta, Court, SRR College, Raykurti to Kothapalli pond.

As part of this, Ganesh Mandapams were visited in many areas. Hindupur Colony Vinayaka Mandapam, Gandhi Road, Rajiv Chowk, Tower Circle, Old Shiva Temple, Number One Vinayaka Mandapam, Kaman Chowrastha visited many places. He instructed about the activities and duties to be taken on the immersion day. He discussed with the ACPs of the respective divisions about the arrangements to be made at the immersion points in collaboration with other departments and made many suggestions to them.