CPGET results today

Hyderabad: The results of the Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) 2022 will be released on Tuesday at 3.30 pm.

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Chairman Prof R Limbadri and Osmania University Vice Chancellor Prof D Ravinder will announce the results.

According to TSCHE total of 67,027 candidates had registered and 57,262 had appeared for the entrance tests that were conducted in computer-based mode from August 11 to 23 and entrance exam was held for 45 different PG subjects, one PG diploma and four five-year integrated programmes for admissions to campus, constituent and affiliated colleges of universities that includes Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi, Satavahana, Telangana Mahila Viswavidyalayam and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University- Hyderabad.

