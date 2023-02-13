CPI & AITUC extends support to Haath se Haath Jodo yatra

Bhadradri: In a shocker to BRS chuef and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, the CPI on Monday took part in "Haath Se Haath Jodo" padayatra led by Congress Chief Revanth Reddy. On Monday, Revanth Reddy continued his journey in Pinapaka of Bhadradri and to the surprise of many, leaders and activists from the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) expressed their support for the padayatra.



It is reported that the CPI leaders encouraged Revanth Reddy to help address the problems faced by workers. The support from CPI and AITUC for the opposition Congress has taken on political significance and sparked a heated discussion. A CPI leader told the media that if Congress comes to power, they will work to resolve the problems caused by the sand mafia, land mafia, and the Dharani portal.

