CPI eyes Mayor’s chair as BRS and Independents extend support

The Communist Party of India (CPI) is poised to secure the Mayor’s post in Kothagudem Municipal Corporation following open support from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). However, CPI's friendly party (not in municipal elections) ruling Congress party is yet to respond on the Kothagudem results and BRS's offer to CPI.

Meanwhile, CPI Telangana State secretary and lone MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao announced that the CPI intends to nominate an ST candidate for the Mayor’s position. However, he clarified that the party would proceed in accordance with the decision of its national leadership regarding alliances.

Speaking to the media after the announcement of results, Kunamneni said that the CPI had not held any discussions with the Congress party. He revealed that BRS Working President KT Rama Rao had extended support over the phone. He further stated that Independent candidates have also expressed their willingness to back the CPI in the mayoral election to be held on February 16.

The CPI contested the Kothagudem Corporation elections independently and emerged as a key player, winning 22 out of the total 60 divisions.

The Congress party also secured 22 divisions, while the BRS won eight seats. As no single party achieved the required majority to claim the Mayor’s post independently, support from other parties and Independents has become crucial.

With the BRS extending open support and Independents indicating their backing, the CPI appears to be in a strong position to secure the Mayor’s chair. The party requires the support of just one additional member to reach the majority mark.

The Congress party is yet to announce its decision on extending support to the CPI. Political observers suggest that if Congress refrains from offering support, the CPI could move closer to the BRS in the Corporation.

It may be recalled that the CPI had contested the elections independently after alliance talks with Congress failed. Before the polls, Congress reportedly offered 20 seats as part of a potential alliance, while the CPI sought 25 seats. With no agreement reached, the CPI went solo and ultimately won 22 divisions — two more than the seats offered during negotiations by the Congress.

With the current political equations, a CPI candidate is now all set to become the next Mayor of Kothagudem Municipal Corporation.