CPI-M seeks aid for houses wrecked by rains

Wanaparthy: Communist Party of India (CPI-M) Wanaparthy district secretary MD Jabbar on Wednesday demanded the government to immediately provide financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to those whose houses collapsed in the heavy rains.

“New houses should be sanctioned for them under the Pradhan Mantri Yojana scheme. Along with the district centre, houses should be built as replicas of collapsed houses in villages,” said Md Jabbar.

He was speaking after chatting with the house-owners whose dwellings collapsed recently due to rain in Chirkapalli village. Jabbar recalled the Revenue minister’s announcement during the day that Indiramma houses will be granted to those who have lost their dwellings, not sanctioned, but under the PMHY scheme.

The CPI-M leader wanted both the Centre and the State government to grant Rs 15 lakh to those whose houses collapsed in rain. “The Centre should provide Rs 10 lakh and the State give Rs 5 lakh. The governments should grant the amount to the poor and support them,” he said.

“The party demands that Revenue officials immediately provide free 25 kg rice to each rain-hit family and goods to those who lost homes along with immediate compensation of Rs 1 lakh,” he added.