Warangal: CPI resolves to continue Bhu Poratam (struggle for land) against the State Government despite its recent friendship with the ruling BRS.

"The TRS government didn't distribute even one gunta (121 square yards) of land to the dalits in its eight-year regime. The TRS in its manifesto stated that it would provide land to landless and double bedroom houses to the poor; however, it remained a promise," CPI state secretariat member Takkalapally Srinivas Rao said, leading a rally at Elkathurthy mandal headquarters in Hanumakonda on Tuesday as part of Bhu Poratam agitation. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao appears to be nonchalant instead of fulfilling his promises, he alleged.

The government needs to show compassion towards the shelterless poor whose plight is unimaginable. It's high time for the State Government to implement the GO 58, aimed at regularising and transferring of rights over unobjectionable encroachments on lands belonging to the State, Rao said. He said that the poor have no chance to buy a piece of land in Hanumakonda district for housing purposes due to skyrocketing land costs.

"Whenever there was an election in the State, it has become a habit for the Chief Minister to hoodwink the people by promising something new. The TRS Government meets the same fate as the earlier establishments if it ignores the plight of the poor," Rao said. The government was acting tough against the poor people who occupy a piece of land, he said, pointing out that it was maintaining a stoic silence if the perpetrators were politicians or land grabbers or realtors. Rao demanded the government to stop foisting cases against the poor people. Later, the CPI leaders submitted a memorandum to the deputy tahsildar Sunitha. Former MLA Potharaju Saraiah, CPI State executive member Nedunuri Jyothy, party Hanumakonda district secretary Karre Bikshapathi, senior leaders A Srinivas, U Ramulu, K Laxman, B Santhosh and a large number of poor people were present.