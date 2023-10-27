CPI wants inquiry into cable bridge construction work

Karimnagar: CPI national secretary Dr K Narayana has demanded a judicial inquiry into the quality standards of the construction work of the cable bridge in the suburbs of Karimnagar city and a criminal case should be registered against the contractor.

Narayana, CPI national executive committee member Chada Venkata Reddy, state secretariat member Pashya Padma, ET Narasimha, district secretary Marri Venkataswamy inspected the cable bridge here on Thursday. Nararayana accused Minister Gangula Kamalkar of handing over the bridge works to his relatives. Lack of quality of the construction work led to cracks and deterioration of the asphalt road, failure of check dams in the Maneru river front within a year.

Narayana stated that he is demanding a judicial inquiry as people come here for a visit because the cable bridge is beautifully decorated and if the quality standards are compromised, many people will lose their lives if the bridge collapses accidentally.

Venkata Reddy questioned Minister Kamalkar why he failed to ensure quality in the cable bridge works. CPI district executive members Koyada Srujan Kumar, Kasireddy Surender Reddy, Boini Ashok, Banda Rajireddy, AISF state president Kasireddy Manikantha Reddy, district council members Boini Tirupati, Paidipelli Raju, Kinnera Mallavva and others were present.