CPM demands permanent solution to flood threat

Bhadrachalam: CPM State Secretary, Thammineni Veerabhadram on Sunday, demanded the government to look out for a permeant solution on floods. He along with former MP M Babu Rao and party leaders visited flood effected areas in Temple town Bhadrachalam and interacted with flood victims in 14th ward in the town.



Speaking to media people post his visit, he said, the temple town was effected by the Polvaram project. The rise in the water level in Godavary has raised to 53feet after the construction of Polavaram Project he said. He said, the CPM always opposed to increasing height of the Polavaram project. He said, there is no permanent flood shelter in the Bhadrachalam so far. He demanded to the government immediately make to height Karakattas.

CPM leaders P Sudharshan, AJ Ramesh, A Kanakaiah, G Swamy, M Renuka and others visited the flood effected areas.