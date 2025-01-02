Live
Crescent sighted for Rajab, Shab-e-Meraj to be observed on Jan 28
Highlights
Hyderabad: The Central Ruiyat-e-Hilal Committee, under the auspices of the Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Deccan, has officially announced the sighting of the moon for the Hijri month of Rajab.
The announcement was made during the monthly meeting held on Wednesday under the supervision of Hazrat Maulana Syed Hasan Ibrahim Hussaini Qadri Sajad Pasha at the Husaini Building, Moazzam Jahi Market.
Reports of the moon sighting were received from Hyderabad and other locations. Following Shariah guidelines, the committee declared that the 1st of Rajab will commence on Thursday (January 2). Consequently, Shab-e-Meraj, one of the three holy nights in Islam, will be observed on January 28.
